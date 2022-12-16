Business

Firm commissions new milk collection centre in Kaduna

NESTLÉ Nigeria has inaugurated a new milk collection centre at the Ladugga Grazing Reserve in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State. The milestone brings the milk collection and cooling capacity of Nestlé’s Dairy Development Program to 3000trs/day in Ladduga grazing reserve.

Nestlé, in partnership with CBI Innovations Limited, a social enterprise, is implementing a five-year dairy development project that aggregates smallholder diary producers to improve the productivity of the local dairy industry in Nigeria, supported by International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC-2CALE).

In her address at the opening ceremony, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said: “We are proud of the progress we have made since the first engagement with the Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture which culminated in the start of operations here in Ladugga Grazing Reserve in 2021. “Nestlé Nigeria’s dairy project is built on 3 pillars: better feed and fodder, quality milk products and resilient communities. “We have made significant progress on these 3 pillars and the opening of this milk collection and cooling centre will help us consolidate on this progress which has yielded year on year increase in milk volumes month on month. “We can safely increase the 1,396L/day we are currently collecting in Ladduga, thanks to the increased collection and chilling capacity with the launch of this facility today,” she said. The achievement of milk volumes in Nestle’s dairy development project is made possible by the engagement and empowerment of 77 cooperatives and 31 aggregators in the Ladugga Grazing Reserve community. The project has also made significant investments in improving herd health, improving infrastructure including provision of water and the establishment of cool chain infrastructure.

 

