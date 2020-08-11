Firm creates ‘Bright Minds’ app, flags off awards for school children

A novel child-centered educational app, tagged “Indomie Fan Club (IFC) Bright Minds App” has been launched by Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, for its teeming members on Google Play Store.

The Indomie Fan Club is the largest children fan club in country, specifically created by the company for school children, as members. Bright Minds, the newly launched app offers a collection of kid-friendly subjects and games exclusively for members of the club, with its uniqueness for substantial educational value contents especially for primary school-age pupils.

In a related development, the firm has also kicked-off the 13th edition of the Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA), one of its corporate social responsibility initiatives to promote quality education in the country.

IIDA, a national award event that identifies, celebrates and rewards the exemplary achievements of children, according to Ashiwaju, is also to encourage excellence and diligence among children.

Ashiwaju, who noted that the field search exercise had commenced from August till third week in September, said: “This year’s edition of the award will mark the 13th year of the noble initiative which has impacted the lives of many Nigerian children. In typical fashion, three winners will be rewarded with N1 million worth of scholarship each from three award categories – physical, social, and intellectual bravery.”

Explaining the app, the National Coordinator of the Club, Mrs. Faith Joshua, said that children’s education does not have to stop as a result of the restriction and lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android phones to keep the mind of members of the fan club actively engaged outside the classroom,” she added, saying: “The great thing about the app is that it works offline, a necessity in Nigeria where internet access is not always available.”

Mrs. Joshua, who noted that all fan club members would require a pass-code to access the app after download, said “when you launch Bright Minds, you can filter the app selections by recommended ages, classes, subject matter such as Mathematics, vocational aptitude, art, social studies and general science, among others.”

