Firm crowns Nigeria's Next Top Chef at cooking competition

Leading culinary brand in Nigeria, Onga Seasoning, has crowned Bibian Ugwumba as the winner of its 2021 ONGAlicious Next Top Chef Cooking Competition in Lagos. In May, the ONGAlicious Next Top Chef competition kicked-off to identify the most promising chef across higher institutions in Nigeria with the aim to support the future generation of ‘foodpreneurs’ by lending them a helping hand to achieve their dreams. The final cooking competition took place in Lagos recently and saw the emergence of Bibian as overall winner of a N500,000 grand prize; Joan Azonobor came second and Rita Okon at third place, winning N300,000 and N200,000 respectively. Drawn from 10 finalists, the winners were judged based on their creativity, speed, hygiene, taste and overall outlook of their meals.

The finalists, who were selected from a first round of cooking competitions held in their respective schools, were empowered with a week-long fully sponsored course on food entrepreneurship at Red Dish Chronicles, the foremost culinary school in Nigeria.

The other finalists, according to the company, include: Diana Joseph, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State; ;Farida Salma Abubakar, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State; Bamgboye Mayowa, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State; Olakanola Damilola Adenike, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State; Lawal Abiola, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos State; Aisha Hassan Bello, Bayero University, Kano, Kano State; and, Oni Blessing, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo, State. For years, Onga has consistently thrilled Nigeria’s culinary space with various cooking competitions and activities.

