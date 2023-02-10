Firm debuts with seasoning cube for jollof experience

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, makers of Terra Seasoning Cubes, have unveiled Terra Jollof Cube, a complete Jollof seasoning with an inviting taste and flavour into the Nigerian market to compliment Nigerian foods industry. According to TGI, jollof rice is a meal that cuts across every tribe and ethnic group in Nigeria. Everyone makes it just a little bit differently, and over the years, it has been the base for several other similar and derivative dishes.

It added that making the perfect Jollof would require the right ingredients and spices like pepper, thyme, turmeric, and garlic to take your jollof rice from good to great in no time. In addition, the company stated Terra Jollof cube is that complete Jollof seasoning that contains key Jollof ingredients like onion, pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic for that irresistible smoky bottom pot taste and flavour that guarantees an extraordinary Jollof experience anytime. While commenting, Group Executive Director – TGI, Deepanjan Roy, explained that the new Terra Jollof Seasoning Cube was designed to meet the specific taste needs of consumers who love cooking or enjoying jollof rice for its quintessential smoky bottom pot taste, flavour, and aroma anytime. “With its key ingredients of onion, pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic, a new dimension of value has been added to the preparation of one of the country’s favourite dishes” he stated. Also, the Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, expressed confidence that the new Terra Jollof Seasoning will excite food lovers and create a value that is unmatched amongst seasoning products. “In no distance time, we are confident that Terra Jollof seasoning cube will be the preferred seasoning cube of choice for chefs, caterers and homemakers across Nigeria for cooking their tasty, bottom pot flavourful Jollof rice,” he said. TGI said Terra Seasoning Cubes are made up of wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal, offering great taste, flavour and aroma for that unique cuisine experience.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...