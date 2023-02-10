Business

Firm debuts with seasoning cube for jollof experience

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, makers of Terra Seasoning Cubes, have unveiled Terra Jollof Cube, a complete Jollof seasoning with an inviting taste and flavour into the Nigerian market to compliment Nigerian foods industry. According to TGI, jollof rice is a meal that cuts across every tribe and ethnic group in Nigeria. Everyone makes it just a little bit differently, and over the years, it has been the base for several other similar and derivative dishes.

It added that making the perfect Jollof would require the right ingredients and spices like pepper, thyme, turmeric, and garlic to take your jollof rice from good to great in no time. In addition, the company stated Terra Jollof cube is that complete Jollof seasoning that contains key Jollof ingredients like onion, pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic for that irresistible smoky bottom pot taste and flavour that guarantees an extraordinary Jollof experience anytime. While commenting, Group Executive Director – TGI, Deepanjan Roy, explained that the new Terra Jollof Seasoning Cube was designed to meet the specific taste needs of consumers who love cooking or enjoying jollof rice for its quintessential smoky bottom pot taste, flavour, and aroma anytime. “With its key ingredients of onion, pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic, a new dimension of value has been added to the preparation of one of the country’s favourite dishes” he stated. Also, the Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, expressed confidence that the new Terra Jollof Seasoning will excite food lovers and create a value that is unmatched amongst seasoning products. “In no distance time, we are confident that Terra Jollof seasoning cube will be the preferred seasoning cube of choice for chefs, caterers and homemakers across Nigeria for cooking their tasty, bottom pot flavourful Jollof rice,” he said. TGI said Terra Seasoning Cubes are made up of wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal, offering great taste, flavour and aroma for that unique cuisine experience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN sets N10bn capital base for credit guarantee firms

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed N10 billion as the minimum paid-up capital requirement of credit guarantee companies in the country.   The apex bank, which stated this in its exposure draft containing guidelines for regulation and supervision of CGCs posted on its website yesterday, also listed non-refundable licensing fee of N1million, non-refundable […]
Business

Digital Marketing: ‘Low Internet connectivity, data cost dip potential’

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Low internet connectivity and high cost of internet data have been identified as the biggest challenges affecting the digital marketing in Nigeria. Though the online advertising market in Nigeria witnessed an unprecedented growth between 2015 and 2018 and predicted to generate $133 million in revenue by 2023, it is faced by various challenges hindering its […]
Business

Oil slips as surge in virus cases cloud demand recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising coronavirus cases upset hopes for a smooth recovery in fuel demand, with the main crude benchmarks on track for their first monthly falls in multiple months after last week’s slips. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 23 cents, or 0.6%, to $41.69 a barrel by 0243 GMT after dropping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica