Firm denies staff’s involvement in murder of Police officer

The management of Timex Nigeria Limited, a land survey outfit, has denied involvement of a member of their staff, Adebowale Dada, in any cult activities as well as the murder of a police officer.

The allegations of being a cult member and involvement in the killing of a police officer at Ikorodu area of Lagos had been made against Dada in some social media oriented publications.

However, the Managing Director of Timex, Tunde Imoru, in a press statement Monday, said the accusation against Dada was a total falsehood that only emanated from the imagination of the accusers.

“We didn’t want to react to these baseless accusations but since silence could be interpreted to mean consent, we therefore decided to debunk the allegations by saying: ‘I, Tunde Imoru, Managing Director Timex Nigeria Limited, can categorically say my staff, Adebowale Dada, is not member of any cult and at no time was he involved inany incident that could have led to the death or killing any police officer.’”

Imoru also dared anyone who has any evidence against Dada to bring it forward ad he promised to personally hand him over to the police.

Speaking further, Imoru reiterated that his outfit was duly registered and carried out its operations within the confines of the approved regulations and that the company had never engaged the services of people of questionable character. He thereby urged the public to disregard news aimed at putting image if his outfit into disrepute.

“Our organisation is duly registered with the appropriate authority and we carry out our operations within the stipulations of the law. Just like other members of our staff, Dada is of unquestionable character because we do checks before engaging people. We thereby urge members of the public to disregard every attempt to bring our name into disrepute and tarnishing of our image because we are law abiding citizens who run legitimate business,” Imoru said.

