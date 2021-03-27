News

Firm, dental agency sensitise on importance of oral health

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In commemoration of the 2021 World Oral Health Day, Colgate the world’s leading toothpaste brand, collaborated with the Nigerian Dental Students Association (DSA) and the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NMSA) to reach out to 44 locations in rural communities across 31 states in Nigeria.

At each location, activities started in the early hours of the morning with oral health sensitisation walk; Colgate team, dental students and medical students combed densely populated areas around the activation points such as the markets, residential areas raising awareness about preventing dental cavities and the importance of ensuring a good oral hygiene practice.

After wards, everyone had the opportunity to visit the Colgate Dental Checkup stand to have their mouth screened at zero cost by licensed and certified dentist. In Abuja, the team visited Paiko community, Gwagwalada engaging families, market women, children and conducted household calls to preach the message of adopting a good oral care habit in alignment with the 2021 theme: “Be Proud of your Smile”. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Mr. Girish Sharma, the company is particularly excited about this year’s World Oral Health Day campaign as it holds the potential to transform the lives of many across the nation.

The CEO said, “Oral care is a very important aspect of the human overall health and wellness, and preventing cavity is one of the cardinal parts of enjoying a good oral health. It is therefore imperative to create awareness around oral care. “We are committed to proffer effective solutions to the spread of tooth cavities as well as aggressively promoting preventive oral care in Nigeria which is why we decided to go national with the campaign to deeply penetrate the rural communities ensuring they also benefit from the free dental screening opportunity.” According to the president of Nigerian Association of Dental Students, Michael Adejumo “We embarked on this campaign to support our brand, Colgate and to enhance publicity on good oral care habits across every state in Nigeria and around the world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2020 FAFT: Zonal semis start on Sunday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The zonal semifinals of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament will take place across various centres starting from Sunday (today) in Delta and Edo states. Zenith FC will tackle Sundof FC by 3pm while the game between Pemu FC and Golden Stars will continue the following day also at 3pm.   The Warri Center will light […]
News

NAF promotes 107 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the promotion of a total of 107 senior officers to the next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its Council. A breakdown of the promotion shows that 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group […]
News

Ukwa youths kick against Wabara’s interference in LG poll

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Youths from Ndoki, Ukwa East LGA of Abia State have asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to stop a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, from allegedly imposing his younger brother, Chucks Wabara as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s December Council elections. The youth wing of the Ndoki Peoples Freedom Movement, Port […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica