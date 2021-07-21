Firm deploys technology to tackle gridlock

Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) has deployed new technologies to tackle the perennial gridlock on the port roads. The technologies include closed circuit television in strategic locations of the port, access control barriers, access control card readers and underground bollard system, among others, which have already phased out manipulation of the system. The company’s Operations Manager, Adedenuola Orimolade, noted that the new development on the port access roads was achieved in collaboration with all terminal operators, Lagos State government and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Orimolade explained that the underground bollards would deter all forms of malpractice by the transporters. He stressed that the export trucks had posed major problem in recent times, seeking the cooperation of stakeholders and adherence to the policy. The operations manager said that NPA had identified that within Lillypond, a space could be created for an export processing as some trucks still loitered on the road after exiting the pre-gate of the terminal. According to him, the process of the export-processing zone is to ensure that all export operations in terms of customs examination and verification of the vessels were ready for the cargoes. Orimolade explained: “This is a good system and it will ensure that the call-up system is sustainable. “For example, from Lagos Port Complex, multiple cameras are overseeing Creek Road, Warf Road and we can see what happens within the port gates.

“It’s also at Tin Can first and second gates and the Abuja entry and exit points. All the truck parks are also interconnected. “The CCTV does a feed from Lillypond and feeds everybody. You can also see what happens inside the Satellite truck parks, among others. We have also deployed the access control barriers, access control card readers and bollard.”

