Business

Firm deploys technology to tackle gridlock

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) has deployed new technologies to tackle the perennial gridlock on the port roads. The technologies include closed circuit television in strategic locations of the port, access control barriers, access control card readers and underground bollard system, among others, which have already phased out manipulation of the system. The company’s Operations Manager, Adedenuola Orimolade, noted that the new development on the port access roads was achieved in collaboration with all terminal operators, Lagos State government and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Orimolade explained that the underground bollards would deter all forms of malpractice by the transporters. He stressed that the export trucks had posed major problem in recent times, seeking the cooperation of stakeholders and adherence to the policy. The operations manager said that NPA had identified that within Lillypond, a space could be created for an export processing as some trucks still loitered on the road after exiting the pre-gate of the terminal. According to him, the process of the export-processing zone is to ensure that all export operations in terms of customs examination and verification of the vessels were ready for the cargoes. Orimolade explained: “This is a good system and it will ensure that the call-up system is sustainable. “For example, from Lagos Port Complex, multiple cameras are overseeing Creek Road, Warf Road and we can see what happens within the port gates.

“It’s also at Tin Can first and second gates and the Abuja entry and exit points. All the truck parks are also interconnected. “The CCTV does a feed from Lillypond and feeds everybody. You can also see what happens inside the Satellite truck parks, among others. We have also deployed the access control barriers, access control card readers and bollard.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian hospitals import N557bn used, inferior syringes, needles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

INCREDIBLE Health ministry lacks policy on procurement of medical tools   Nigerian hospitals have imported syringes and needles valued at N557billion ($1.2billion) in the last one year. It was gathered that most of the imports, which came from India,   China and other foreign countries, were cheap, substandard, used, rewashed and unsterile, thereby exposing the […]
Business

FBNInsurance records 25% profit growth to N9.9bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FBN Insurance Limited has posted a 25 per cent increase in profit after tax to N9.9 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 as against N7.9 billion recorded in 2019.   The total asset also increased by 47 per cent to N170.0 billion during the period from N116.0 billion recorded in 2019. Addressing […]
Business

Excitement as DafriBank Digital kicks off operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Architecture of DafriBank, Catharine Anajemba has said that DafriBank services are targeted at alleviating the suffering and problems being faced by digital entrepreneurs across African nations. This comes as the long awaited roll-out of DaftBank Digital banking offerings to the public officially start today. The bank officially started operations to the public on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica