Firm doles out N18.7m to winners of quiz competition

The overall winner of this year’s edition of SEPLAT JV PEARLs Quiz Competition, 11th in the series, Green Park Academy, Edo State, has received N10 million for a project and N100,000 scholarship for each of its three participating students. The school, which emerged the winner among the 130 participating schools from Edo and Delta states respectively, defeated Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State, which came second and the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, which placed third.

For its performance in the annual quiz competition, Deeper Life High School was awarded N5 million for project and N75,000 scholarship each for the three participating students; while UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School got a prize of N3 million project while each of the three participating students was offered N50,000 scholarship. A total of N18.675 million was awarded to the three winning schools and their participating stu- dents in the competition, while all qualified schools and teachers for the final stage were rewarded with consolation prizes.

