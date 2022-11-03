News

Firm doles out N18.7m to winners of quiz competition

The overall winner of this year’s edition of SEPLAT JV PEARLs Quiz Competition, 11th in the series, Green Park Academy, Edo State, has received N10 million for a project and N100,000 scholarship for each of its three participating students. The school, which emerged the winner among the 130 participating schools from Edo and Delta states respectively, defeated Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State, which came second and the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, which placed third.

For its performance in the annual quiz competition, Deeper Life High School was awarded N5 million for project and N75,000 scholarship each for the three participating students; while UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School got a prize of N3 million project while each of the three participating students was offered N50,000 scholarship. A total of N18.675 million was awarded to the three winning schools and their participating stu- dents in the competition, while all qualified schools and teachers for the final stage were rewarded with consolation prizes.

 

FG declares holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

  The Federal Government has declared Friday 25 and Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed on Wednesday by the […]
Reps pass bill to make first degree requirement for president, govs, lawmakers

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill for an act to alter the Constitution to make university degree as the minimum educational qualification for election to the office of president, governors and lawmakers.   Entitled, “A bill for an act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as […]
Nigeria among worst hotspots for hunger –Report

A recent Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) report indicate that Nigeria and three other Sub Saharan African countrues are the world hotsport for hunger. The report which said that Nigeria was the worse hit before now, however disclosed that Democratic Republic of Congo is emerging as the country with the world’s largest food crisis in […]

