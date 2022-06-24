News

Firm donates food items to destitute home in Lagos

Determined to reach out to under priv i l e ged people in society, United Kingdom-based family business, Ahmad Tea Nigeria, has donated food items to Ebute Metta Destitute Home in Lagos. Managing Director of the company, Mr Adejare Adepimpe, said the donation is part of its corporate social responsibility and a way of offering a helping hand to the needy and the underprivileged. Adepimpe, who was represented by one of the staff of the firm, Mayowa Omidiji, said: “We have just shared some food items to the residents of this destitute home as our own way of supporting the needy in our society. “The reason we do this today as a company is because we care. We looked around and we discovered that a lot of people are really suffering, because of the situation of our economy. “Like the blind people they cannot see and they need to eat. The lepers too cannot go out to work in order to cater for themselves and they must eat and the same thing is applicable to the cripples.”

 

