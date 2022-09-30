Firm donates fully-equipped ICT centre to A’Ibom community

A budding oil and gas firm operating in the shores of Akwa Ibom State, Moni Pulo Limited, has donated a fully furnished Information and Computer Technology Centre to Community Secondary School Unyenghe in Mbo Local Government Area of the state. Chairman/Chief Executive, Moni Pulo Limited, Dr (Mrs) Sienye Lulu briggs, who handed over the centre to the school in a ceremony held at the premises of the institution noted that the sterling leadership acumen of the founder of the company, late Lulu Briggs, has kept the company in an enviable place of pride in the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector.

According to her, “Our acclaimed status of excellent corporate social responsibility activities in our host communities draws inspiration, guiding light and counsel from his unfeigned altruistic disposition to all that crossed paths with him. “Moni Pulo has had a long and very healthy and symbiotic relationship with the people of Mbo Local Government Area. “Since 1999, we have been in your lives, working hard to leave positive footprints in Mbo Local Government Area. MPL’s corporate social responsibility package is structured along four core areas: Educational Development, Skill Acquisition and Empowerment, Infrastructural Development, Sports and Social Welfare.”

