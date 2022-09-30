News

Firm donates fully-equipped ICT centre to A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comments Off on Firm donates fully-equipped ICT centre to A’Ibom community

A budding oil and gas firm operating in the shores of Akwa Ibom State, Moni Pulo Limited, has donated a fully furnished Information and Computer Technology Centre to Community Secondary School Unyenghe in Mbo Local Government Area of the state. Chairman/Chief Executive, Moni Pulo Limited, Dr (Mrs) Sienye Lulu briggs, who handed over the centre to the school in a ceremony held at the premises of the institution noted that the sterling leadership acumen of the founder of the company, late Lulu Briggs, has kept the company in an enviable place of pride in the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector.

According to her, “Our acclaimed status of excellent corporate social responsibility activities in our host communities draws inspiration, guiding light and counsel from his unfeigned altruistic disposition to all that crossed paths with him. “Moni Pulo has had a long and very healthy and symbiotic relationship with the people of Mbo Local Government Area. “Since 1999, we have been in your lives, working hard to leave positive footprints in Mbo Local Government Area. MPL’s corporate social responsibility package is structured along four core areas: Educational Development, Skill Acquisition and Empowerment, Infrastructural Development, Sports and Social Welfare.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Shehu of Borno: Prayers ultimate solution to Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, has called on Nigerians to pray for the end to security challenges facing the country, saying that prayer is the only way out if these challenges. The Shehu, who made the call in his Sallah message when he paid a Sallah homage to the Borno State Acting […]
News Top Stories

Vitamin D lowers occurrence of cancers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at Harvard University’s Brigham Women’s Hospital in the United States (U.S.) have shown that taking Vitamin D was associated with a 17 per cent overall reduction in cancer risk. According to the findings of their new study published in ‘Jama Network Open,’ this reduction in cancer risk could go up to 38 per cent […]
News

Many feared dead as illegal refinery site explodes in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Many people have been feared killed following an explosion in an illegal refinery site in Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State. It was learnt that the site of the illegal refinery known in Ijaw parlance as “kpo fire” burst into flames killing most of its operators and injuring others. Sources told NAIJA LIVE […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica