Firm donates N15m worth pads to SPMC

Sanitary Pad Media Campaign (SPMC), as part of its plan to alleviate period poverty, especially among vulnerable school girls in low income and poor communities, has donated 10, 000 packs of reusable sanitary pads to girls in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

The NAFDAC- approved reusable sanitary pads, whose value was put at about N15 million was donated by an investment advisory firm, through its impact wing, Diatom Impact, in Lagos, for distribution to rural and disadvantaged women and children.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Partner, Platform Capital, the parent company, Mr. Dolapo Ogunmekan, commended the SPMC for empowering less-privileged people on the continent with free sanitary pads in the last 12 months.

He expressed the company’s confidence and support to the SPMC’s initiative to which he said they are passionately committed, adding that SPMC’s Executive Director, Ms Anike-Ade Funke Treasure, has a track record of sincerity and integrity, and pledged the company’s support to the project to enable her sustain it not only in Nigeria, but also on African continent.

In her response, the Convener of the Sanitary Pad Campaign, Funke Treasure, said the donation would go a long way in ensuring that disadvantaged girls in Nigeria and some parts of West Africa do not stay at home or miss classes during their menstrual cycle. She lamented that the inability of many parents to purchase sanitary pads is both a social and human rights issue.

She said: “Period poverty is a problem that girls and women in underserved communities and urban centres have grappled with for years. Girls still use socks, leaves, rags and pieces of cloth cut from wrappers to absorb the blood.

