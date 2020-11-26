Firm donates transformer, to host communities

MontegoUpstreamServicesLimited hasdonateda 500KVAtransformertoIgbeku community, the company’s host community in Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. According to the company, the donation was part of its corporatesocial responsibility initiative to give back to the society, especially their host communities. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Mr. Owuze Nwuche, supported by the Head, Corporate Communications, Miss Kenechukwu Okafor and theCommunityAffairsManager, Mr. Raphael Ejire-Abee, said yesterday in Sapele that the gesture was one of the numerousprojectsexecutedbythe oilfirmacrosstheiroperational communities and areas towards improving the standard of living of the residents of their hostcommunities. Nwuche, who expressed gratitude to Igbeku Community and maintained that Montego Upstream Services Limited appreciated their commitment and support towards sustaining the relationship over the years, added that the synergy would attract more developmental projects from the oil firm to the community, andSapeleingeneral.

Like this: Like Loading...