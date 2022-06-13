Law

Firm drags lawyer before LPDC over fraudulent judgement

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

For allegedly obtaining a fraudulent judgement, gross misconduct and acts unbecoming of a legal practitioner, a real estate firm, Abey Signatures Limited has dragged a lawyer, Henry Otu, before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

 

Chairman of the firm, Cecil Osakwe, who wrote and signed the petition urged the Committee to investigate the allegations against Otu and take necessary actions. Osakwe said: “I am the Managing Director and Chairman of Abey Signature Ltd, the Managers and Owners of Abeh Apartment, located at 1 Mekong Close, Maitama, and Abuja, Nigeria.

 

Sir, We write with a heavy heart, especially when we see the profession being brought to serious disrepute by persons and character of Henry K. Otu, lawyer with Law corridor in Asokoro, Abuja. “We instituted a suit against one, Asabe Waziri, who was about to purchase two blocks of flats in my apartment in Maitama and her conduct after she was given possession had posed serious threat to other potential buyers  and tenants in the property.

 

“We had appealed to her to vacate the property and get a refund since we cannot accommodate her attitude any further. She resisted and we instituted a case against her in court”.

 

The chairman pointed out that “On 17th  February, 2022, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Musa Othman, delivered his judgement against her and ordered that all her money be refunded to her and that she vacates the premises. On the 18th March, 2022, the judgement was enforced as she was vacated from the premises.

 

“She appealed against the decision and the case has been transmitted and entered at the Court of Appeal. This case is coming up on the 29th June 2022. Sir, the said Asabe Waziri, was represented by Oyefeso Esq both at the trial court and at the Appeal. However, shortly after the appealed was entered, Asabe engaged Henry Otu. K of the Law Firm of Law Corridor to obviously do an illegal and hatchet job. He further noted that “this Henry K. Otu of the Law Firm of Law Corridor, took over the case and came to move the motion for stay of execution at the Court of Appeal.

 

The hearing of the motion is slated for 29th June, 2022. However, the court ordered parties to maintain ‘status quo’. Take note that the enforcement was carried out against the Appellant  on 18th March, 2022.

 

“While the appellant is on appeal with a motion for stay still pending before the Court of Appeal, Henry K. Otu, of the Law Firm of Law Corridor, quickly went to a Magistrate Court, misrepresented facts and fraudulently inserted a phrase to the Order of the Court of Appeal thus: “to wit reposes the applicant” and sought for an order directing the Director of Enforcement, FCT High Court to reinstate the Appellant.

 

“This Magistrate, due to undue influence, granted the order and directed the Director Enforcement to reinstate the Appellant. “As if that was not enough, Henry Otu, without service of the order on us and our company, went further to enforce the same order procured irregularly.

 

“Furthermore, Henry K. Otu, has also gone back to Hon Justice Othman’s court through a motion exparte to procure an order directing that the Appellant to be restored to possession. This is even when he is aware that Hon Othman Musa FCT High court 7 is ‘functus officio’ of the matter.

 

