Firm earmarks N75m to upgrade R&D facility for production

As part of activities lined up for its new fiscal year, Mouka, the country’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and bedding, has disclosed that it is spending N75 million on research and development for the upgrade of its facilities. The Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, while unveiling some of the company’s plans for its fiscal year at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, said that despite the impact of COVID-19 on many businesses in the country, the management of Mouka had approved to earmarked N75 million for upgrade.. He said the upgrade extends to buying cutting edge state of the art equipment, which will allow tgr company challenge the robustness of Mouka products in Nigerian market.

He noted that the company was involved in lots of testing in its accredited laboratories in line with its manufacturing ethics to produce quality products, which enhance sleep and, ultimately, sound health. Speaking on the company’s R&D investment, Murphy said: “That R&D happens in a number of areas in Mouka. Firstly, it happen in our accredited laboratories where we do a lot of testing. Secondly, we also have manufacturing lines where we are doing a lot of testing and the third part of our R&D is also in relation to our consumer market.

“Again, R&D are the two sides of research in Mouka. There is the chemistry of research and also the market research where we speak to consumers. So R&D is an on going year on year course that Mouka’s does. “But what I will like to announce is that in this current fical year that we have just started in July, I approved aboutN70milliontoN75millionof investmentinR&Dmaterials where we will be importing materials to upgrade our laboratories over all three of our plants. And some of theequipmentwewillbebuyingare cutting edge state of the art equipment that will allows us to really challenge the robustness of Mouka products in the Nigerian market. “So the basic year on year R&D is an on going course at Mouka. But specifically this year, I earmark N75 million to upgrade our R&D facility.”

Murphy said the frontline company would continue to engage its stakeholders, which comprises consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure Mouka delivers on its promise to add comfort to life. According to him, Mouka in its giant stride will keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers.

In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products. The Mouka boss declared that the company had invested a great deal in equipping its state-of-the-art laboratories to ensure the production of quality mattresses and other bedding products.

