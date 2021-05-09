News

Firm empowers youth with life saving skills

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

As parts of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, (CSR) a hospitality firm based in Akure, and Ondo township; Bolakomo Ventures has trained 26 youths in different vocations in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Aside the training which lasted six months, the firm donated working tools worth millions of Naira to the trainees who were drawn from different parts of the state.

 

The 26 graduants are part of the 120 people that showed interest in the apprenticeship, Bolakomo Ventures is a hub for all hospitality facilities ranging from Hotel accommodation, car mart and hire, eatery, hair dressing training school, fashion school, Bar and Life club. Some of the items donated by the firm to the graduates of the fashion school included sewing machines, and hair dressing kits

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos moves to stop building collapses in 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  As part of the moves to completely eradicate incidences of building collapse, the Lagos State government has called on the professionals in the built sector to always follow due process and make use of standard materials. Speaking at an evaluation training organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) for top engineers of the […]
News

Lekki attack: No one can explain Buhari’s silence – Kukah

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Osinbajo promises justice for victims Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting in Lekki, Lagos state. On Tuesday, the #EndSARS protest took a violent turn when men dressed in military uniform fired live bullets at unarmed protesters at Lekki toll […]
News

USAID trains journalists, others on gender-based violence

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The United States Agency International Development (USAID) has trained security agents, Civil Society Organisations (NGOs), government officials, religion leaders, traditional rulers and journalists, on how to curb gender – based violence in the state. The workshop, which took place at Shaganliku Hotel, Birnin Kebbi, was aimed at finding lasting solutions to gender -based violence in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica