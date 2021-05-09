Firm empowers youth with life saving skills

As parts of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, (CSR) a hospitality firm based in Akure, and Ondo township; Bolakomo Ventures has trained 26 youths in different vocations in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Aside the training which lasted six months, the firm donated working tools worth millions of Naira to the trainees who were drawn from different parts of the state.

The 26 graduants are part of the 120 people that showed interest in the apprenticeship, Bolakomo Ventures is a hub for all hospitality facilities ranging from Hotel accommodation, car mart and hire, eatery, hair dressing training school, fashion school, Bar and Life club. Some of the items donated by the firm to the graduates of the fashion school included sewing machines, and hair dressing kits

