News

Firm engages 820 youths for pipeline surveillance

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Host Community Leaders to the Ocean Marine Solution (OMS) Ltd., on Friday said the company had engaged engagedno fewer than 820 persons on the surveillance of the Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP).
The leaders said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri.
The Statement was jointly signed by leaders of some of the communities, including Mr Ete Omatsuli (P/G Ubeji), Mr Jonah Akpofure (P/G Oteri-Ughelli) and Mr Ben Esi (P/G Uviamuge-Agbarho) among others.
The leaders said that the development had entrenched peace in the riverine communities, adding that the public should disregard the misleading publications by some “faceless organisations” in the social media against the company.
TFP is owned by Shell and it runs across communities in Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Okpe, Uvwie, Warri South, Warri South-West and terminates at the Forcados River Manifold in Burutu Local Government Area.
“All the undersigned Presidents-General, leaders of the TFP and host Communities have been drawn to a misleading publications by some faceless organisations in the social media over the management of the TFP surveillance job by OMS.
“We make bold to affirm that the reports are based on selfish interest and designed to cause disaffection and crisis in the peaceful riverine communities in Delta.
“For the avoidance of doubt, OMS has engaged about 820 persons on surveillance of TFP through the duly elected Community Presidents General, youth leaders and elders in the host Communities,” the leaders said.
They said that the enabling environment enjoyed by the company had transcended into increased production.
The leaders commended the Chairman of OMS, Mr Hosa Okunbo, for the good work and urged the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to support the company.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-Edo Speaker dumps APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    T he immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.     Adjoto, who made this known in an interview yesterday in Benin, the state capital, said that he took the decision after deep consultation […]
News

Akeredolu raises the alarm over rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…says Ondo records 80 cases in 7 days Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday raised the alarm over rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic, insisting that ‘we have a state of emergency’ as the state recorded 80 confirmed cases within seven days.     Akeredolu disclosed this yesterday during his weekly media briefing on the […]
News Top Stories

Anxiety over Ajimobi’s health

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

There was anxiety last night over the health of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Some online medium broke the news of his death yesterday. But the media aide to the ex-governor, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, debunked the ‘rumoured death’. Tunji in a statement posted on his social media said Nigerians should disregard the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: