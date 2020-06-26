Firm engages 820 youths for pipeline surveillance

The Host Community Leaders to the Ocean Marine Solution (OMS) Ltd., on Friday said the company had engaged engagedno fewer than 820 persons on the surveillance of the Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP).

The leaders said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri.

The Statement was jointly signed by leaders of some of the communities, including Mr Ete Omatsuli (P/G Ubeji), Mr Jonah Akpofure (P/G Oteri-Ughelli) and Mr Ben Esi (P/G Uviamuge-Agbarho) among others.

The leaders said that the development had entrenched peace in the riverine communities, adding that the public should disregard the misleading publications by some “faceless organisations” in the social media against the company.

TFP is owned by Shell and it runs across communities in Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Okpe, Uvwie, Warri South, Warri South-West and terminates at the Forcados River Manifold in Burutu Local Government Area.

“All the undersigned Presidents-General, leaders of the TFP and host Communities have been drawn to a misleading publications by some faceless organisations in the social media over the management of the TFP surveillance job by OMS.

“We make bold to affirm that the reports are based on selfish interest and designed to cause disaffection and crisis in the peaceful riverine communities in Delta.

“For the avoidance of doubt, OMS has engaged about 820 persons on surveillance of TFP through the duly elected Community Presidents General, youth leaders and elders in the host Communities,” the leaders said.

They said that the enabling environment enjoyed by the company had transcended into increased production.

The leaders commended the Chairman of OMS, Mr Hosa Okunbo, for the good work and urged the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to support the company.

