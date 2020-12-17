Firm enhances ATM card security features

FAE Limited, Nigeria’s leading corporate paper packaging company with focus on envelope manufacturing and customisation, has unveiled its innovative (Radio Frequency Identification) RFID Blocking Card Holder meant to provide strong reliable data protection for ATM cards. This means the RFID Chip of ATM card cannot be read or captured at a wavelength of 136MHZ. This innovative technology is the first of its kind manufactured in Nigeria.

The company made this known during the official unveiling ceremony at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair. Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited, Princess Funlayo Okeowo Bakare, stated that the company, which is over 40 years, had once again proven its unwavering commitment to innovation, technology and design by delivering this innovative product to its teeming customers. Explaining the inspiration behind the product, she said: “As technology evolves, it is no news that the future of making payments is going contactless. Contactless credit cards are cards that use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for making transactions.

“As far back as 2015, the contactless card has been introduced into the Nigerian market and over 10 million Nigerians use a contactless card without knowing its advantage and disadvantages. “The contactless card is designed to enhance a cashless lifestyle by promoting increased card usage for lower value transactions. Payments through this card are made by tapping the card on the POS machine with contactless functions for low value transactions; the card can also be used in a regular POS as a normal MasterCard.

“The system uses radio frequency identification, which has got every investors talking and challenging of consolidating continued investments in the real sector of the economy even as the country race to recovery from recession and impending second wave COVID-19.

“It allows the cardholder to wave the RFID card in front of a contactless payment terminal to complete a transaction. To prove your card is a contactless card, you could check for a radio wave or Wi-Fi symbol on your ATM card. “Compared to chip-and-signature credit cards, contactless RFID cards are faster and more convenient to use. “As good as the features of contactless card are, not many users are aware that their cards can be read with powerful RFID readers from a distance of 100-meters by malicious hackers on the quest to steal the financial data of unsuspecting users.

