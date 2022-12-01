News

Firm facilitates tiles to Onitsha Port by barge

Posted on Author Damilola Akinleye Comment(0)

A manufacturer of ceramics in Nigeria, West Africa Ceramic Limited has successfully moved twenty two trucks of tiles by barge to Onitsha River Port, Anambra State. The transit was deemed successful as a result of the dredging of the River Niger channel by National Inland WaterwaysAuthority(NIWA) The NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, mentioned in a statement that the tiles were moved on a Barge M.V Vega, a general cargo ship owned by the Royal Company and piloted by NIWA crew and that sufficient security was provided by the Inland Waterways Police. He said: “On its return, the barge transported laterite for the production of tiles that is worth twenty-seven trailers back to Ajaokuta in Kogi State, confirming to NIWA that they will continue to take advantage of the dredged channel from Ajaokuta.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Collaboration with govt agencies checkmates disaster – NEMA

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said its partnership with other government establishments has helped in tackling disasters. NEMA’s Principal Search and Rescue Officer, Ekiti State Office, Mr. Simisaye Azeez, said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during a one-day programme tagged: ‘The Role of Media in Disaster Management’ organised for the members of […]
News Top Stories

Dialogue remains vital for peace, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Nigerians for marking 22 years of uninterrupted democracy.   The Speaker said since the return of democratic governance in 1999, Nigeria has witnessed progress and development in terms of physical infrastructure and freedom of choice and expression, which are part of the key […]
News

2023: Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad-hoc delegates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or accepting ad-hoc delegates produced by the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo State. The court declared the ad-hoc delegates produced by Dan Orbih’s faction of the party as authentic and must […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica