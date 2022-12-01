Firm facilitates tiles to Onitsha Port by barge

A manufacturer of ceramics in Nigeria, West Africa Ceramic Limited has successfully moved twenty two trucks of tiles by barge to Onitsha River Port, Anambra State. The transit was deemed successful as a result of the dredging of the River Niger channel by National Inland WaterwaysAuthority(NIWA) The NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, mentioned in a statement that the tiles were moved on a Barge M.V Vega, a general cargo ship owned by the Royal Company and piloted by NIWA crew and that sufficient security was provided by the Inland Waterways Police. He said: “On its return, the barge transported laterite for the production of tiles that is worth twenty-seven trailers back to Ajaokuta in Kogi State, confirming to NIWA that they will continue to take advantage of the dredged channel from Ajaokuta.
