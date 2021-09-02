Metro & Crime

Firm forfeits N5.3bn ‘proceeds of unlawful activities’ to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N5,318,517,789.48 said to be ‘proceeds of unlawful activities’ warehoused in three commercial banks by a firm, Kaiser Strategic Services Ltd., to the Federal Government.

The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the judge. Arguing the motion, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, told Justice Ringim that the funds deposited in three bank accounts in tranches of N1,407,182,797.00, N2,275,525,493.17 and N1,635,809,499.31 were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The lawyer prayed the judge to order the interim forfeiture of the funds to the Federal Government for a period of two weeks pending subsequent permanent forfeiture. He equally applied for an order of court “directing the publication of the interim order in a national newspaper to enable any interested party put forward any objection to the permanent forfeiture of the funds to government. After listening to Oyedepo’s submissions, the judge granted the prayers contained in the ex-parte motion and adjourned further hearing to September 29 for report of compliance. In a 4-page affidavit attached to the motion deposed to by an EFCC’s investigator, Adamu Usman Yusuf, it was averred that Kaiser Strategic Services Ltd was incorporated on November 18, 2010, with a registered address at No. 9. Orioko Ilorin, Kwara State.

“There is no business endeavour in the said address. The company is not carrying out any legitimate business but rather was primarily procured to retain proceeds of unlawful activities. “Upon incorporation of the Kaiser Strategic Services Ltd, a corporate account was opened. The account started witnessing huge cash deposits which are not proceeds of a legitimate business, but rather represent funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities. “We invited the Managing Director of Kaiser Strategic Services Ltd vide a letter dated August 3, 2021 which letter was acknowledged by one, A. Muhamed. Till date, we have not received any objection or opposition from Kaiser Strategic Services Ltd to the Commission’s decision proceeding against the funds sought to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, same having been reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities,” the deponent further averred.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One killed, 18 abducted in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Armed men have attacked the Kapana community in Munya Local Government Area, killed one person and ab-ducted 18 others. The bandits, who invaded the community on Tuesday night, shot sporadically to scare the villagers. They wounded several of the villagers who tried to escape. A man told our correspondent on the phone that the villagers, […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a woman bound for Italy with 100 wraps of heroin at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos. The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
Metro & Crime

FBI arrests Nigerian over $800,000 financial fraud

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a Nigerian, Charles Onus, for allegedly diverting about $800,000. In a statement, the US Department of Justice alleged that Onus was connected with a scheme to conduct cyber intrusions of multiple user accounts maintained by a company providing human resources and payroll services to employers across the country, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica