Firm gets CMD

Dotmount Communications, a worldwide provider of media research, media content distribution, monitoring and evaluation services for public relations, has appointed Dr. Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh as country marketing director. The company said in a statement that Ugboh, who will represent its interests in Nigeria’s dynamic and rapidly growing media sector, would report directly to Vice President, Aisha Salisu in charge of Africa region. Also, Ugboh will oversee business operations and developments in Nigeria, with a focus on Nigerian enterprise customers, MNC customers, carrier partners and consumer markets. She obtained a degree in political science and an international diploma in Montessori Education. Also, Ugboh obtained a basic presentation certificate from the National Broadcast Academy and an MBA from Zurich Elite Business School in Switzerland. The company’s Vice President, Middle East and Europe regions, Ms. Rahma Himid, said that its management was excited to have Ugboh as Nigeria’s marketing director. Ugboh is a TV host, podcaster, actor/filmmaker, entrepreneur, personal and spiritual transformation certified life coach, and neuro-linguistic programming practitioner (NLP) from the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy in Nigeria