Firm gets CMD

Dotmount Communications, a worldwide provider of media research, media content distribution, monitoring and evaluation services for public relations, has appointed Dr. Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh as country marketing director. The company said in a statement that Ugboh, who will represent its interests in Nigeria’s dynamic and rapidly growing media sector, would report directly to Vice President, Aisha Salisu in charge of Africa region. Also, Ugboh will oversee business operations and developments in Nigeria, with a focus on Nigerian enterprise customers, MNC customers, carrier partners and consumer markets. She obtained a degree in political science and an international diploma in Montessori Education. Also, Ugboh obtained a basic presentation certificate from the National Broadcast Academy and an MBA from Zurich Elite Business School in Switzerland. The company’s Vice President, Middle East and Europe regions, Ms. Rahma Himid, said that its management was excited to have Ugboh as Nigeria’s marketing director. Ugboh is a TV host, podcaster, actor/filmmaker, entrepreneur, personal and spiritual transformation certified life coach, and neuro-linguistic programming practitioner (NLP) from the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy in Nigeria
Related Articles
‘Iraq won’t seek exemption from OPEC+ deal’
Iraq will not ask OPEC for exemption from a pact aimed at reducing output, and oil prices are expected to reach about $50 at the beginning of 2021, the al-Sabah state cited the oil minister as saying in a report on Sunday. The minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said the commitment of members to the […]
Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors lose N601.29bn on sustained bearish-run
The Nigerian stock market suffered a loss for another week in the face of buying and selling interest in expectations for the pending 2022 audited financials and Q1’23 scorecards. However, market volatility remains at the extreme on mixed sentiments while investors continue to seek safer investment havens as hedges against inflation in the face of […]
Adegbami: Further devaluation of naira not unlikely
Managing Director/CEO, Mainstreet Microfinance Bank, Mr. Adegoke Adegbami, is also the General Secretary, National Association of Microfinance Banks, Lagos. At an interactive session with select journalists recently, including New Telegraph’s TONY CHUKWUNYEM, he spoke on topical issues in the sub-sector, including CBN’s revocation of licences of 42 MFBs late last year. Excerpt CBN […]