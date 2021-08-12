Business

Firm gets €600m to boost expansion

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bolt, the leading ridehailing and mobility platform, has raised €600 million in a funding round that increases its valuation to over €4 billion in a bid to expand its existing mobility and delivery products. According to the company, the funds will boost its new 15-minute grocery delivery service and to accelerate the expansion of its existing mobility and delivery products. The company added that Sequoia Capital has backed the company as part of the round alongside other new investors Tekne and Ghisallo. Existing backers also participated including G Squared, D1 Capital and Naya.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bolt, Markus Villig said: “Bolt’s mission is to make urban travel affordable and sustainable. We are building a future where people are not forced to buy cars that cause traffic and pollution but use on-demand transport when they actually need it. “After seven years of relentless execution, Bolt’s mobility and delivery products offer a better alternative to almost every use case a car serves. I’m thrilled to bring these products to millions of customers around Europe and Africa, taking the emphasis off cars and giving cities back to the people.”

In his comment, the Country Manager, Bolt Nigeria, Femi Akin-Laguda, also added: “We remain committed to simplifying mobility and providing the best value for our customers in more than 25 cities in Nigeria. “Bolt will continue building solutions that alleviate everyday mobility challenges with our safe and affordable services while we also remain committed to providing market leading earnings for our drivers. “With this investment, we will keep introducing effective solutions, features and products that are important to all our customers while having a positive socio-economic impact on the economy.”

Andrew Reed, partner at Sequoia, said: “Bolt is redefining urban transportation in much of the world. Markus is a driven founder who has built an operationally excellent business spanning Europe and Africa and a mission-driven culture that forms the foundation of an enduring company. Bolt helps customers, cities, and the environment. We’re delighted to partner with them.” Bolt has experienced hypergrowth in the past year — the company has grown to 75 million customers globally. The ride-hailing company currently operates across seven African countries, providing earning opportunities for over 400,000 drivers in over 70 cities across the continent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Digital skills: UN trains 10m African youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations has commenced training of 10 million African women and youths on digital skills to enable them run sustainable enterprises. Principal Innovator and Director, Hetafy Academy, Dr Amos Obi, endorsed by the UN Science Technology Innovation (STI) Programme said this on Tuesday, in Abuja. Obi said that the programme tagged “United Nations Sustainable […]
Business

Report: Nigeria’s $1.5bn World Bank loan delayed over reforms

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

The World Bank is unlikely to approve a much needed $1.5 billion for Nigeria in August as planned due to concerns over desired reforms, Reuters reported yesterday, citing three sources familiar with the talks.   According to the news agency, a delay in financing from multilateral lenders could leave Nigeria battered by low crude prices, […]
Business

FBN General Insurance posts N7.31bn premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F BN General Insurance Ltd has disclosed that it wrote N7.31 billion premium for the 2019 financial year. This was disclosed during the company’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM).     While presenting the report during the virtual meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bode Opadokun, disclosed that the company witnessed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica