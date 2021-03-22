Firm gets independent non-executive director

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has appointed Abdul Akhor Bello as its independent non-executive director.

His appointment was approved by the board of the company following the retirement of Mohammed Goni Alkali.

Bello had served on the Governing Council of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and the Institute of Management (IoM).

A statement by the company explained that he would leverage his executive and board service experience acquired across a range of businesses in the manufacturing, financial services, real estate and logistics sectors to create value for the company.

Like this: Like Loading...