Firm hires COO

Moniepoint has appointed a former managing vice president of Capital One, Pawel Swiatek as chief operating officer. Before joining Capital One, Swiatek had spent 10years as a member of the management team at the Hedge Fund Bridgewater, where he helped the company grow from 150 workers to over 2,000. He is a venture partner at NextGen Venture Partners and also belongs to four firm boards either as an advisor or member. The company said in a statement that his new position would require him to develop policies, tools, metrics and a culture that would support the expansion of the company’s business. Also, he would be working with Tosin Eniolorunda, who is the chief executive and a senior management team.

Facebook names Alex Schultz new marketing head

  Facebook Inc (FB.O) is tapping Alex Schultz, a company veteran who runs product growth, analytics and internationalization at the social media giant, as its new chief marketing officer. Schultz, a former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) employee, said here in a Facebook post that he would replace Antonio Lucio as marketing chief, reports Reuters. Lucio left Facebook earlier […]
Chams: Operational challenges hurt earnings

Despite efforts by government to encourage locally produced goods, software and locally assembled computer producer, Chams Plc, is still confronted with some challenges. Chris Ugwu writes   Despite the ICT industry being faced with myriads of challenges, the low level of patronage on the Nigeria software and locally assembled computers is also very worrisome. This […]
Nigeria loses $36bn to foreign shipping firms in 4 years

Nigeria has lost $36billion to foreign vessels freighting Nigerian wet and dry cargoes in the last four years.   The loss was attributed to Federal Government’s failure to implement the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable local ship owners participate in lifting cargoes as the country currently does not have a […]

