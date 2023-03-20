Firm hires COO

Moniepoint has appointed a former managing vice president of Capital One, Pawel Swiatek as chief operating officer. Before joining Capital One, Swiatek had spent 10years as a member of the management team at the Hedge Fund Bridgewater, where he helped the company grow from 150 workers to over 2,000. He is a venture partner at NextGen Venture Partners and also belongs to four firm boards either as an advisor or member. The company said in a statement that his new position would require him to develop policies, tools, metrics and a culture that would support the expansion of the company’s business. Also, he would be working with Tosin Eniolorunda, who is the chief executive and a senior management team.
