Firm hires director

MKH Group Limited has appointed Mr Ugochukwu Iwejuo as media director. The company’s Branch Manager, Mr Sulaiman Adebayo, said in a statement that he had a decade of experience in media strategy and execution, noting he would bring extensive expertise to bear on his new job. Adebayo noted that his experience and leadership skills would be instrumental in driving the media department to new levels of success. Iwejuo came to the company from a bilateral chamber of commerce, where he also led the communications arm. Before that, he had held parallel positions at several top-tier agencies, working on campaigns for both local and international brands. In his acceptance remarks, Iwejuo expressed readiness to strive to deliver unprecedented results for all stakeholders.

