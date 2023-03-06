Firm hires GM for subsidiary

lulant has appointed Ibrahim Gbolahan Aminu as general manager for Cellulant in Nigeria. The company explained in a statement that Aminu would manage and oversee the day-to-day operations and provide leadership as Cellulant expands coverage for Tingg, Cellulant’s Digital Payments platform across Nigeria. He obtained a Master in Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Obafemi Awolowo University. He was certified as fraud detection, prevention and control and project management.
FG proffers solution to cargo security risks
Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS) currently being implemented by 23 countries including Cameroon is to be introduced in Nigerian ports to curb concealment, under-declaration and fraudulent practices as well as protect cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report There is move by the Federal Government to tackle illegal movement of narcotics, firearms and ammunition as well […]
Air France, KLM to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja Dec 7
Air France and KLM have concluded plans to resume flight into the country more than eight months after they suspended flights to Nigeria occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly three months after the Nigerian government barred the two mega carrier from the country following the activation of reciprocity policy. The carriers in a […]
Mercedes to get low-carbon aluminum
Norsk Hydro will supply Mercedes- Benz with low-carbon aluminum for a range of models from 2023, including its electric EQ models, as the automaker plans to decarbonize its supply chain, the companies said. Mercedes, which already uses Hydro-supplied components, aims to reach nearzero carbon aluminum by the end of 2030 and targets halving its CO2 […]
