Firm inaugurates new Bama production factory in Nigeria

GBfoods, maker of Bama Mayonnaise, has completed its state-of-the-art production factory in Sango, Ogun State. The factory, which will support the local manufacturing of Bama Mayonnaise, with its original recipe successfully, rolled out its first batch of products to the Nigerian market recently.

This investment, which is worth about N5.5 billion, is a value addition to GBfoods’ commitment to continually contribute to Nigeria’s economic and social development through the localisation of its products. The factory draws from a blend of GBfoods rich global practices and regional experiences to support consumers’ growing needs, whilst highlighting the opportunity for their communities to be a part of the long-standing heritage.

The CEO of GBfoods Africa, Mr. Vicenç Bosch, said Bama’s commitment to maintaining its original recipe developed over 80 years ago in the United States of America while being produced in Nigeria. He said: “The tradition and origin of American recipes is what makes Bama unique and superior in comparison with our competitors.

