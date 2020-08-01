News

Firm inaugurates new Bama production factory in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

GBfoods, maker of Bama Mayonnaise, has completed its state-of-the-art production factory in Sango, Ogun State. The factory, which will support the local manufacturing of Bama Mayonnaise, with its original recipe successfully, rolled out its first batch of products to the Nigerian market recently.

This investment, which is worth about N5.5 billion, is a value addition to GBfoods’ commitment to continually contribute to Nigeria’s economic and social development through the localisation of its products. The factory draws from a blend of GBfoods rich global practices and regional experiences to support consumers’ growing needs, whilst highlighting the opportunity for their communities to be a part of the long-standing heritage.

The CEO of GBfoods Africa, Mr. Vicenç Bosch, said Bama’s commitment to maintaining its original recipe developed over 80 years ago in the United States of America while being produced in Nigeria. He said: “The tradition and origin of American recipes is what makes Bama unique and superior in comparison with our competitors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state.   e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital.   “In line with my second term slogan of […]
News

APC crisis: Uzodimma, PGF DG call on leaders to intervene

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, yesterday asked leaders of the party to gather to resolve the problems of the party. While Lukman said it would take party chieftains not driven by 2023 ambitions to resolve the leadership crisis […]
News Top Stories

Study: Fish consumption protects brain from pollution

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said eating fish could help protect the brain against the detrimental effects of air pollution. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. The lead author, Cheng Chen said a healthy diet could reduce negative effects of air pollution in the brain and consequently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: