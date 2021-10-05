Firm introduces device for regular power supply

Schneider Electric has introduced a new device to ensues regular power supply in the country.

The firm’s Enterprise Manager, Mr Morris Nmor, said the device was a three-phase UPS that worked with existing electrical systems to provide power conditioning, back-up protection and distribution for electronic equipment.

The device would address the twin problem of power surge and interrupted power supply, which is common in the country.

Nmor said UPS, Galaxy VL 200-500 kW (400V/480V), which was mostly for industrial use, offered up to 99 per cent efficiency in patented ECOnversion mode.

He said Galaxy VL was built to reduce voltage stress in homes and industrial applications and would also be unveiled across the globe.

“The Galaxy VL was built to reduce voltage stress on the PN junction which is what causes system failure for most UPS.

‘’Typically, this equipment (UPS) is resilient to a fault. It doesn’t break down easily. It enhances availability, reliability and uptime for power continuity through the Galaxy VL UPS in your data center,’’ he said.

He added: “The devices would enhanced business continuity and no unscheduled downtime. The manager said additionally, the Live Swap’s touch-safe design offered increased protection for employees who no longer had to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or battery operation during the insertion or removal of the power modules.

“The average market footprint is 1.6m2 while Galaxy VL footprint is 0.8m2 therefore maximising space for all data centres.

“The Galaxy VL was designed with large data centres and collocation providers in mind.

“The Galaxy VL can work with the Lithium Ion batteries further reducing footprint and total load on the data center facility.”

On operational efficiency, he said: “What this does is that it saves energy and eventually costs for the client.

“The new VL UPS can guarantee a return on investment in two years or less by bringing down operational cost which means more business, especially for big companies with big data center facilities.’’

Like this: Like Loading...