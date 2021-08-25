Firm introduces digital platform to address shippers’ challenges

A logistics fim, OnePort 365, has introduced a digital technology to enable shippers take control of their shipment processes and tackle the challenges of import and export freight process.

The company said that the technology covered ocean FCL shipping and inland haulage with GPS-enabled tracking, customs brokerage, terminal services, marine insurance and short and long-term warehousing.

The co-founder of the company, Hio Sola Usidame, explained that its mission was to facilitate seamless delivery of containerised cargo and other freight management services for its customers. Through digitisation, he said that the company would optimise freight processes for businesses, which enable shippers to improve operational efficiency for scalable growth and cash flow.

Usidame noted: “The safety of customers’ containers is a priority for OnePort 365. Often, containers are lost in transit and there is no visibility; some of them are worth a fortune and are unaccounted for. OnePort 365’s tracking system enables customers to track and monitor their goods in real-time.”

He stated that one of the challenges in the freighting process was the time taken to gate-in to the port, adding that the delay could be a major concern when handling perishable commodities. Usidame stressed that some yam or cocoa container shipments handled by a less than optimally efficient team could have been on transit for a month after stockpiled at the port for six weeks without gating in.

He added: “These goods are containerised so nobody can tell the status of the cargo, at the end of the day, they get shipped off and could get to the buyer in a less than excellent condition.” Usidame explained that the extensive documentation processes were not time efficient as they were manual when the process could be digital, noting that booking a freighting service should be as easy as buying a plane ticket.”

He further emphasised that the challenges often served as a road block for several businesses that otherwise should increase revenue by having undisrupted access to global trade.

By simplifying what would be stumbling blocks for these businesses, he stressed that OnePort 365 was helping indigenous businesses create a rocksolid foundation for the future. However, he admitted that government was making an impressive effort into simplifying the processes and solving challenges.

A logistics fim, OnePort 365, has introduced a digital technology to enable shippers take control of their shipment processes and tackle the challenges of import and export freight process.

The company said that the technology covered ocean FCL shipping and inland haulage with GPS-enabled tracking, customs brokerage, terminal services, marine insurance and short and long-term warehousing.

The co-founder of the company, Hio Sola Usidame, explained that its mission was to facilitate seamless delivery of containerised cargo and other freight management services for its customers.

Through digitisation, he said that the company would optimise freight processes for businesses, which enable shippers to improve operational efficiency for scalable growth and cash flow. Usidame noted: “The safety of customers’ containers is a priority for OnePort 365.

Often, containers are lost in transit and there is no visibility; some of them are worth a fortune and are unaccounted for. OnePort 365’s tracking system enables customers to track and monitor their goods in real-time.”

He stated that one of the challenges in the freighting process was the time taken to gate-in to the port, adding that the delay could be a major concern when handling perishable commodities.

Usidame stressed that some yam or cocoa container shipments handled by a less than optimally efficient team could have been on transit for a month after stockpiled at the port for six weeks without gating in.

He added: “These goods are containerised so nobody can tell the status of the cargo, at the end of the day, they get shipped off and could get to the buyer in a less than excellent condition.”

Usidame explained that the extensive documentation processes were not time efficient as they were manual when the process could be digital, noting that booking a freighting service should be as easy as buying a plane ticket.”

He further emphasised that the challenges often served as a road block for several businesses that otherwise should increase revenue by having undisrupted access to global trade.

By simplifying what would be stumbling blocks for these businesses, he stressed that OnePort 365 was helping indigenous businesses create a rocksolid foundation for the future.

However, he admitted that government was making an impressive effort into simplifying the processes and solving challenges.

Like this: Like Loading...