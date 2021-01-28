Business

Firm introduces free cyber risks training for SMEs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

As more organisations embrace remote working, an indigenous tech firm, Tros Technologies has introduced free cybersecurity training, an engaging online video-based training program to help small and medium enterprises and big corporate organisations alike in the country tackle the rising trend of cyber risk.

The firm said that as the incident of Coronavirus continues to force people to work from home, cybercriminals are continuously on the prowl to exploit the environment with data breach and revenue losses.

The company has also created EasyAppz, a platform for small and medium-sized businesses to create their personal Apps by following three steps, thus, enhancing further digitization of small business operations The company explained that the robust cybersecurity training program is designed to educate employees on common threats to their organization’s cybersecurity and offers a new way for small to medium-sized businesses to educate their employees on cybersecurity risks and best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, right from their home. While many more people continue to work remotely, the problem with this is that it poses new cybersecurity and data protection risks to organizations that they likely have not dealt with up until now, the company said in a press statement.

“As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road,” says Mr. Muyiwa Awosile, Managing Director at Tros Technologies.

“Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams, which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses. “That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you’re a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community,” he added. According to him, features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include engaging video-based training programme accessible from anywhere; best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data; training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion, and complementary dark web scan of your company domain. “Others are complementary phishing tests of your employees and easy-to-manage portal with employee metrics. The cybersecurity training program is currently available, at no charge,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Access Bank unveils second edition of Womenpreneur

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    As part of its promise to continuously provide financial and business skills to female entrepreneurs, Access Bank Plc has unveiled the second edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-aton programme.   The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa 2020 Campaign is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access to finance and world-class business […]
Business

KPMG names lender among 2020 customer experience leaders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria, has ranked Ecobank Nigeria among the top three banks with good customer experience in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other […]
Business

COVID-19: Lender harps on tech advancement in agric

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

While the rest of the world is rethinking its approach to commercial agriculture, Nigeria and other countries in the continent have a clear opportunity to refresh its approach to the sector and become an emerging force via advancement in agriculture, the Sector Head Agribusiness, Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank, Linda Manda, has disclosed. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica