Firm introduces free cyber risks training for SMEs

As more organisations embrace remote working, an indigenous tech firm, Tros Technologies has introduced free cybersecurity training, an engaging online video-based training program to help small and medium enterprises and big corporate organisations alike in the country tackle the rising trend of cyber risk.

The firm said that as the incident of Coronavirus continues to force people to work from home, cybercriminals are continuously on the prowl to exploit the environment with data breach and revenue losses.

The company has also created EasyAppz, a platform for small and medium-sized businesses to create their personal Apps by following three steps, thus, enhancing further digitization of small business operations The company explained that the robust cybersecurity training program is designed to educate employees on common threats to their organization’s cybersecurity and offers a new way for small to medium-sized businesses to educate their employees on cybersecurity risks and best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, right from their home. While many more people continue to work remotely, the problem with this is that it poses new cybersecurity and data protection risks to organizations that they likely have not dealt with up until now, the company said in a press statement.

“As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road,” says Mr. Muyiwa Awosile, Managing Director at Tros Technologies.

“Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams, which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses. “That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you’re a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community,” he added. According to him, features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include engaging video-based training programme accessible from anywhere; best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data; training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion, and complementary dark web scan of your company domain. “Others are complementary phishing tests of your employees and easy-to-manage portal with employee metrics. The cybersecurity training program is currently available, at no charge,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...