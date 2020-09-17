Business

Firm introduces fuel mgt solution

As part of its efforts towards bolstering customer experience, Enyo Retail and Supply, a leading fuel retailing company in Nigeria has introduced its secure, automated fleet & fuel management solution, Velox. The company said the product, which offers customers the ability to control their fuel and energy purchases, was in line with its objective of leveraging technology to revolutionise Nigeria’s downstream sector.

Velox is a wallet-based payment solution accessible to corporates and individuals through a dedicated card or sticker and is specifically designed to bring ease, transparency and control of purchases within Enyo’s products and services portfolio.

Tailored to fit each customer’s requirements, Velox offers customizable solutions including when and how payments are made, ability to set consumption & credit limit, as well as monitoring consumption. Featuring a “Do It Yourself” portal on the ENYO website, customers can request for Velox by filling a registration form with Bio-Data, Vehicle Details, and Payment Details. Customers then select the nearest ENYO station from where they would like to pick up their card which will be available within 24hrs. Commenting on Velox, Chief Executive Officer, ENYO Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, said: “ENYO Retail was established in 2017 as a technology-focused fuels retailing company to meet the growing energy needs of Nigeria.

We have a goal of utilizing technology to transform the downstream petroleum network in Nigeria and this was the logic behind Velox.” “We want our customers to be in control of the fuel purchasing process and their expenses as simplifying the customer experience is at the heart of our efforts. At ENYO, we will seek channels to improve upon and constantly innovate to ensure overall convenience and satisfaction for our customers across Nigeria,” said Abayomi. Also commenting, Corporate Development Lead, ENYO Retail and Supply, Olabanjo Alimi, said: “Velox was conceived out of the need to create a gateway to the ENYO ecosystem of products and services by leveraging a convenient and controlled technological solution. “Last year, our pilot scheme which was launched successfully demonstrated the pertinence of this solution and its prospective value to customers. Velox has proven to be a safe, simple, and convenient way of managing not only one’s fuel expenses but also purchasing other products and services provided by Enyo fuel stations across Nigeria.”

