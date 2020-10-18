Firm introduces Malact for malaria treatment

A new anti-malarial medicine that promises to revolutionise the treatment of malaria by addressing resistance has been introduced into the drug market.

The medication, Malact from the stables of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, is a Dihydroarteminsin-Piperaquine combination-based formulation, which ensures fast relief from malaria and guarantees better post treatment protection.

With increasing resistance to older drugs, the World Health Organisation (WHO) years back jettisoned Chloroquine and recommended Artemisinin based Combination Therapies (ACTs) as first line drug for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria. However, most ACTs have since then has shown limitations including resistance to treatment.

Speaking at the launch of Malact in Lagos recently, Managing Director/CEO of May & Baker, Mr. Nnamdi Okafor said Dihydroarteminsin-Piperaquine combination, the newer artemisinin-based combination therapy has shown excellent efficacy in multiple trials and is considered the most promising drug currently available for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria.

Okafor disclosed that the combination is a reliable efficacy which guarantees patient faster relief compared to other ACTs currently available in the market.

It also has better post treatment protection because of the Piperaquine content that makes it possible for patients not to experience relapse for at least six weeks. Malact, the new product from May & Baker, therefore prevents malaria for up to six weeks and prevents recurrence of malaria, he added.

Other advantages of Malact include convenient dosing because it is taken once a day and this reduces the chances of dosage non-compliance. It does not require to be taken with fatty meals by the patient before it can be absorbed.

