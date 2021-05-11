Firm invests N16.5bn in container terminal at Onne

After investing N16.5 billion ($35 million), Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) has commenced container operations at Onne Port, Rivers State, with MSC Floriana laden with 1,297 containers.

OMT is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), placed to serve shipping lines and Nigeria’s importers and exporters.

T he Chairman and President of ICTSI, Enrique Razon, said that money was spent on state-of-the-art equipment, IT systems and personnel training. He said that the company would soon embark on the next step by investing $100 million on bigger equipment and other infrastructure.

The first vessel to call at the port is owned by the world’s biggest shipping line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), berthing at the berths 9-11 at Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) of the port.

The company’s Head of Operations, OMT, Robert Uljan, said: “We are all very proud of the successful operation of the vessel. “Our advanced cargo handling systems worked well and our operations and technical teams, all recruited from Rivers State, hit the ground running and performed very successfully.

We are very confident we can build on this achievement and progressively ramp up performance over the quay and landside to the benefit of all of our customers, shipping lines and cargo owners.”

Backed by a financially strong investor, OMT facility covers 750 meters of deep-water quay, 22 hectares of yard area, two of the biggest mobile harbour cranes in Nigeria, ample yard equipment and the latest IT systems powering operations and planning.

The company will be one of the first terminals worldwide implementing a cloud-based terminal operating system in the country’s port. Also, Razon noted: “These are just the first steps. We are bullish on the long-term prospects for the Nigerian economy and we are ready to invest significant funds in OMT.

We will progressively align OMT’s facilities and service capacity to the needs of the diverse customer base the terminal is intended to serve.

“To spur Onne’s growth as a major multipurpose port, OMT plans to invest in further container handling equipment, IT, oil and gas and other general cargo handling equipment, warehouses, workshops, better access roads and modern health and safety facilities and processes.”

Following OMT’s opening, Jacob Gulmann, Managing Director, OMT, commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to realise this project.

“Berths 9-11 had been languishing, lying virtually unused for the last decade. Now, in partnership with NPA, we are bringing the area to life, adding capacity and competition to Onne Port.

This is sorely needed as the port is currently experiencing acute congestion with respect to container traffic. We are also very happy to be able to hire and train hundreds of talented employees during this period of challenges to the oil and gas sector which has hit the local communities particularly hard.”

Meanwhile, ICTSI has refuted a report by Sahara Reporters linking it with Aliko Dangote.

