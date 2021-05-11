News Top Stories

Firm invests N16.5bn in container terminal at Onne

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

After investing N16.5 billion ($35 million), Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) has commenced container operations at Onne Port, Rivers State, with MSC Floriana laden with 1,297 containers.

 

OMT is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), placed to serve shipping lines and Nigeria’s importers and exporters.

 

T he Chairman and President of ICTSI, Enrique Razon, said that money was spent on state-of-the-art equipment, IT systems and personnel training. He said that the company would soon embark on the next step by investing $100 million on bigger equipment and other infrastructure.

 

The first vessel to call at the port is owned by the world’s biggest shipping line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), berthing at the berths 9-11 at Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) of the port.

 

The company’s Head of Operations, OMT, Robert Uljan, said: “We are all very proud of the successful operation of the vessel. “Our advanced cargo handling systems worked well and our operations and technical teams, all recruited from Rivers State, hit the ground running and performed very successfully.

 

We are very confident we can build on this achievement and progressively ramp up performance over the quay and landside to the benefit of all of our customers, shipping lines and cargo owners.”

 

Backed by a financially strong investor, OMT facility covers 750 meters of deep-water quay, 22 hectares of yard area, two of the biggest mobile harbour cranes in Nigeria, ample yard equipment and the latest IT systems powering operations and planning.

 

The company will be one of the first terminals worldwide implementing a cloud-based terminal operating system in the    country’s port. Also, Razon noted: “These are just the first steps. We are bullish on the long-term prospects for the Nigerian economy and we are ready to invest significant funds in OMT.

 

We will progressively align OMT’s facilities and service capacity to the needs of the diverse customer base the terminal is intended to serve.

 

“To spur Onne’s growth as a major multipurpose port, OMT plans to invest in further container handling equipment, IT, oil and gas and other general cargo handling equipment, warehouses, workshops, better access roads and modern health and safety facilities and processes.”

 

Following OMT’s opening, Jacob Gulmann, Managing Director, OMT, commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to realise this project.

 

“Berths 9-11 had been languishing, lying virtually unused for the last decade. Now, in partnership with NPA, we are bringing the area to life, adding capacity and competition to Onne Port.

 

This is sorely needed as the port is currently experiencing acute congestion with respect to container traffic. We are also very happy to be able to hire and train hundreds of talented employees during this period of challenges to the oil and gas sector which has hit the local communities particularly hard.”

 

Meanwhile, ICTSI has refuted a report by Sahara Reporters linking it with Aliko Dangote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Bandits abduct students from school in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scores of students from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, North-West Nigeria have been reportedly abducted by bandits during an attack on the school Friday night. The principal of the school, Usman Abubakar, who confirmed the development to ait.live in a phone call, said the bandits arrived at the school at […]
News Top Stories

Exposed: NNPC, NPA , NIMASA others failed to remit N2trn into FG’s Account –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has revealed that some government-owned enterprises failed to remit over N2 trillion operational surplus to the Federal Government coffers.   But a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation, claimed that the unremitted fund might be  to the tune of N3 trillion. Interestingly, this is […]
News

Okowa: South-South united for restructuring, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said that states in the South-South region were united in the quest for restructuring the country. Okowa stated this during his quarterly interaction with journalists in Asaba. He said there was the need to restructure the country to pave way for the devolution of more powers to states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica