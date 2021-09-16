Health

Firm joins global efforts to curb malnutrition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Large-scale food fortification is an essential action to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in Africa. To unlock the full potential of fortification, the private sector needs broader partnerships to foster investments in food processing technology and infrastructure as well as to drive consumer education.

This was the submission of Ashish Pande, the Managing Director of Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, an Olam Group Company in Nigeria, during a virtual high-level consultation organised by the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), through the Regional Centre of Excellence against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM), recently.

The high-level consultation, with the theme “Food Fortification: Which Dietary Approach To Reduce Micronutrient Deficiencies in Africa?”, brought together representatives from governments, regional and sub-regional organisations, the African Union (AU), development partners, control and regulatory agencies, the private sector, academia, civil society organisations, food systems’ experts and key players working in the field of nutrition in Africa. The event aimed to collate and propose actionable interventions to governments and other key stakeholders to support the efforts of African countries to eliminate malnutrition from the continent. Speaking about the roles of technological and financial partners in deepening the food fortification efforts in Africa, Pande said, “Acquiring the right food processing technology infrastructure as well as communicating and educating the importance of micronutrients and a healthy diet to key value chain players and especially, consumers will fast track the food fortification agenda on sub-regional and regional levels in Africa.”

He added, “Crown Flour Mill Limited, along with Technoserve and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have developed a fully automated premix facility, which is first of any miller in West Africa. Our premix facility ensures the right quantity and quality of micronutrients, which conform with the required standards of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), are put in foods at the factory processing level.” According to Pande, “In addition to ensuring our food processing standards match regulatory prescriptions, we conduct extensive consumer education initiatives, while also regularly working with bakers to familiarize them with food fortification technology for the nutritional benefit of the end consumers, via the Baking School initiative.” He explained that CFM works with leading international agencies to continuously improve its food processing methodologies in line with global best practices and the various international food fortification and affordability agendas such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods, the Africa Regional Nutrition Strategy 2015- 2025, and the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

FG moves to boost local syringe, needles’ manufacturing

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Thursday, assured that his ministry would work towards making all Federal Government-owned health institutions in the country procure and use only syringes and needles manufactured in Nigeria. Ehanire made the disclosure at a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe. The Senate […]
Health

COVID-19: CSOs raise the alarm on trans fat consumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have raised the alarm over the public health dangers associated with the consumption of trans fat under the COVID 19 climate. At the launch of Public Service Announcement (PSAs) on regulating trans-fat consumption in the country, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa […]
Health

Healing powers of Aloes

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Aloe is the name given to a variety of perennials of the Liliaceae/Aloeaceae family. There are over 325 species in this genus. Aloe ferox, Aloe perryi, Aloe barteri, called West African Aloe, and Aloe Barbadensis, also called Aloe Vera, are the better known species. Aloe Vera has been in much use from time immemorial. Wall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica