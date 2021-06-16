Business

Firm joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect

Fintel Connect, a performance marketing technology company for fintechs and financial services, has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect programme. This service connects Visa’s clients with a curated list of technology providers, according to a press release.

Fintel Connect offers a solution to help fintechs and financial service companies acquire customers with tools such as a database of traffic drivers and AI-driven content monitoring for marketing. “Our strength is diving deep into the niche of financial services and solving real pain points financial brands face when growing online — from tracking, to scalability, to compliance,” Nicky Senyard, founder and CEO of Fintel Connect, said in the release. “Partnership is at the core of what we do, and Visa’s Fintech Partner Connect program expands our reach and enables us to support Visa’s clients and partners in achieving next-level customer growth.”

