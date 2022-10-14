Firm lauds Buhari, Sirika for moving to handle take off, landing fees

The Chief Executive Officer, Naebi Dynamic Concept, Chike Stanley, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for setting up a group that will be collecting landing and take-off charges from helicopters operating in all platforms across the country.

He said the initiative will help to generate over 15,000 jobs in the nearest future and curb criminality and restiveness among the youth, particularly in the Niger Delta. Inaugurating the implementation committee at the international wing of the Port Harcourt Airport yesterday, Stanley said the initiative would help to increase revenue generation in the sector and create employment opportunities across the country.

He said further that the implementation team would help the firm to have easy access to all the platforms, oil rigs, airstrips, aerodromes, helipad, helipod located in Rivers and other places to enable it actualise its mandate.

