News

Firm lauds Buhari, Sirika for moving to handle take off, landing fees

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, Naebi Dynamic Concept, Chike Stanley, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for setting up a group that will be collecting landing and take-off charges from helicopters operating in all platforms across the country.

He said the initiative will help to generate over 15,000 jobs in the nearest future and curb criminality and restiveness among the youth, particularly in the Niger Delta. Inaugurating the implementation committee at the international wing of the Port Harcourt Airport yesterday, Stanley said the initiative would help to increase revenue generation in the sector and create employment opportunities across the country.

He said further that the implementation team would help the firm to have easy access to all the platforms, oil rigs, airstrips, aerodromes, helipad, helipod located in Rivers and other places to enable it actualise its mandate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Eight years after: Students commend Abiodun for paying bursary

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) yesterday commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the payment of bursary to 276,000 students who are indigenes of the state studying in various tertiary institutions in the country. The association said the payment, which commenced last Friday, was coming after over eight years that the immediate past administration […]
News

Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Taliban has banned the use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan, a move that could further disrupt an economy on the brink of collapse. “The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the Taliban said. The economy is struggling due to the […]
News

France detects new COVID-19 variant, IHU

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While the world is grappling with the highly infectious Omicron strain of COVID- 19 virus, scientists in France have identified a potentially worrying new variant, which has 46 mutations. Named IHU, the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in southeastern France, according to independent. co.uk. The first case was linked to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica