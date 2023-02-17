Firm launches biofortification recipe book on food

HarvestPlus Nigeria, has launched the first national recipe book, including nutrient-enriched foods titled: “Biofortified Crops on my Plates,” to guide families on nutrition. It features a collection of practical and traditional dishes that have been adapted to provide added nutrition and fight malnutrition through biofortified foods. The Country Manager of HarvestPlus, Yusuf Dollah Fu’ad, disclosed that it took the organisation one year and three months to put the book together. He said when they started, they thought they could do it in three months, but after the three months, they realised that the real work had begun.

“The reason why it took us this time is that we have to go through processes for us to have a very good book. “So, the first thing we did was to ask our partners to donate some of these recipes, and I want to commend the partners that have donated these recipes.

“After collecting these recipes from our partners, we now ended up with recipes but in text form, so we had to convoke a two day meeting in Abuja inviting all stakeholders to validate the recipes. “We went to Ibadan, we converted the text into real food and we took samples of the food to the laboratory for nutrient content analysis and we also employed the services of a professional photographer for the photoshoot sessions,” he noted. “This recipe book is a testament to the power of food to nourish and heal, and we hope it will inspire people to incorporate nutritious biofortified crops into their diets and improve their health and wellbeing,” said Erick Boy, Chief Nutritionist, HarvestPlus. HarvestPlus developed the book in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Federal Ministry of Health, and its development partners.

