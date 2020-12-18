Firm launches book on pest control

A leading pest control services and training provider in Nigeria, Rotimax Integrated Services Limited, has published a comprehensive book for pest control business in Nigeria. Titled: ‘Predictive Models for Starting and Growing Pest Control and Disinfection Business in Nigeria,’ the publication provides information on the evolving business of pest control and management for professionals, agric farmers and the general public. Authored by the Chief Executive Officer of Rotimax integrated Services Limited, Tolulope Caleb Rotimi, the book detailed the challenges of the industry and its prospect in proffering sustainable solutions to the environmental challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the publication in Lagos recently, the National President, Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Akinghehin, stated that the publication highlighted the significance of the pest- control industry to the socio-economic development of the country by presenting a multidimensional approach to pest control and management. “The book is designed to denounce the parochial understanding of the Industry among the populace, underscoring the growth that the sector has witnessed over the years and its relevance to sustainable environment,” he stated. While reviewing the book, Dr. Akingbehin posited that government and private sector could explore the sector to create employment opportunities while intending enterpreneurs can also avail themselves the knowledge provided by the book to create a carrier path and grow the sector.

He explained that going by the simplicity of the book, professionals and and non-professionals can understand the nitty gritty of the industry. “Using story telling technique to highlights guidelines, regulations, chemical compositions and other complex issues on the sector makes it easier for people to comprehend and explore. While it provide a veritable guidelines for policy makers, it gives stakeholders a better understanding on the sustainability of the business of pest control,” he noted.

