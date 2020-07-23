Firm launches business collaboration tool, Konet

21st Century Technologies Limited, a leading ICT powerhouse in Africa, has launched Konet, a wholly indigenous business collaboration tool that will help Small, Medium, and Large scale enterprises adapt to the new world of work instigated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Konet is Nigeria’s first owned collaboration tool, a technology suite that empowers individuals, SMEs, startups, and businesses to become more productive online. Its features include but not limited to voice, video, live chat, file sharing with brand customisation.

The web virtual conferencing market size is $12.58 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to reach $19.02 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6 per cent.

Speaking during a virtual press conference to launch the service, the Founder and CEO of 21st Century Technologies Limited, Wale Ajisebutu, said the platform was carefully designed to cater to the needs of SMEs and Businesses as they face the new normal occasioned by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing on what the company intends to achieve with the service, Ajisebutu said: “We plan to build an ecosystem to enable collaboration, most secure collaboration environment in businesses, add efficiencies to workflows and allow organizations make decisions quickly with customers, vendors, and partners.”

He emphasised that Konet was a very secure platform with enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards to prevent data loss.

“Our ISO certifications make us top of the line globally, however, we’ve ensured that our services remain easily deployed and used by businesses.

“This will help Nigeria as a country to rebuild the damaged economy being caused by COVID-19 pandemic,” the 21st Century CEO added.

Ibukun Femi-Ajala, Konet team lead further stated that the service were targeted at corporates, transportation, retail, hospitality, educational institutions, government, and individuals.

“With Konet’s seamless connectivity, brainstorming sessions with your teammates will be more productive,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...