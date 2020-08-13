Firm launches campaign to reward consumers

International Breweries Plc, makers of Hero Lager, a brand of premium lager beer, has launched “Rise Like a Hero” campaign to reward their consumers across the country. The promo, according to the International Breweries Marketing Director, Tolulope Adedeji, is to put smiles on the faces of its numerous consumers, who have stuck to the brand over the years, especially to cushion the economic crunch caused by COVID-19.

The eight-week nationwide campaign, which will last between August 1 and September, is part of the company’s determination to complement the efforts of government at actualising a society of healthy people who are inspired to do more wherever they find themselves. Shedding light on the modalities of the promo, Adedeji explained that consumers would get a chance to win instant airtime when they look under the crown of their favourite beer. Apart from the instant airtime, the consumers are to also win cash prizes from N10,000; N50,000, and N1 million weekly through an e-draw by sending their entries through SMS or the Hero website.

To participate in the promo, she however, added that it was open to individuals, who are 18 years old, and above, and not for persons less than 18 years of age. Adedeji further said: “We are launching this promo to reward our numerous consumers, most of whom are young men and women, upwardly mobile and enterprising. We realise that these times are challenging for many people, who are affected by the economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19, and yet have continued to pursue their goals with fervor. That is why we decided to initiate something to inspire and reward their tenacity.

“The Rise Like a Hero Consumer Promo is targeted at recognising and celebrating the tenacity and resilience of Nigerians. It promises to see winners of airtime and cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N1,000,000 emerge nationwide within the period of the campaign. “As a brand that is committed to seeing its consumers thrive, whether they are trying to get a degree, on an upward trajectory in their career path, or looking to expand their business, Hero will be there to give them the desired push.”

