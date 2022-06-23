Business

Firm launches mobile app to help companies hire workers

TERAWORK, a company creating economic opportunities through sustainable talent supply, has launched its iOS and Android mobile app to help employers and entrepreneurs hire, manage and communicate with vetted talent realtime. According to the CEO of the firm, Femi Taiwo, the app is a ‘game changer,’ especially for businesses who now face more difficulties getting manpower with the right skill sets to guarantee growth.

He noted that about 90 per cent of African companies fail within five years of their existence, contrary to their Western counterparts, who have unlimited access to skilled talent given their adoption of on-demand hiring. The top reasons for the high failure rate among African businesses m, as he said, include the inability to hire great talent quickly, limited flexibility to the onboard vetted talent on shortterm contracts, and the non-existence of trusted platforms to fully manage the remote workforce.

Taiwo added: “Small businesses with lean budgets often settle for unvetted referrals from friends and relatives. Also, many highly skilled professionals in high demand by companies are no longer interested in full-time roles, while geographical barriers limit access to talent in some cases. Businesses located outside of major cities are mostly hit. “The TERAWORK Pay-As-You- Go hiring solution is now mobile and the app aims to eliminate the talent challenges small businesses face.

 

