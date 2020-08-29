Firm launches monitoring programme to check COVID-19

A rm, Health Moni- toring Service Ni- geria Limited, Isle of Man (NHMS), has launched a novel and fast- est known approach to track- ing of the ravaging coronavi- rus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as other health monitor- ing potentials in the country, with its AI monitoring and risk assessment digital tool.
The App, which was launched at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos during the week, is a pocket-friendly digital tool that helps organ- isations and individuals to track and consequently ght against the spread of CO- VID-19. Managing Director of OOK Group Nigeria Limited, the licensed agent for HMSN, Omolara Svensson, said there was individual subscription and corporate subscription for the programme. She said: “If you are a sta in a company, the hu – man resource department or whoever is in charge does the subscription for all sta members.
A link will be sent to every sta, so that they do their subscription themselves and so that the company does not have access to your (per- sonal) data. “The only thing the com- pany has done is to pay for the subscription and get no- tications to say ‘Sta A’ has gone from Green to Amber or to Red- an indication of the sta’s level of exposure to the virus. What that information does is to protect ‘Sta A’ from coming to work and expose the rest of the sta to COVID-19. “Subscribers, she said are required to input data twice daily for about ve to seven days to be able to determine if they have been exposed or contracted COVID-19.
“The severity rating is di- vided into three parts. Green is low risk of having CO- VID-19 severity level one to three. Amber is mild risk and should at this stage self-iso- late. Red is a high risk of hav- ing COVID-19 and should seek immediate medical in- tervention and isolation