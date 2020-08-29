Firm launches monitoring programme to check COVID-19

A rm, Health Moni- toring Service Ni- geria Limited, Isle of Man (NHMS), has launched a novel and fast- est known approach to track- ing of the ravaging coronavi- rus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as other health monitor- ing potentials in the country, with its AI monitoring and risk assessment digital tool.

The App, which was launched at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos during the week, is a pocket-friendly digital tool that helps organ- isations and individuals to track and consequently ght against the spread of CO- VID-19. Managing Director of OOK Group Nigeria Limited, the licensed agent for HMSN, Omolara Svensson, said there was individual subscription and corporate subscription for the programme. She said: “If you are a sta in a company, the hu – man resource department or whoever is in charge does the subscription for all sta members.

A link will be sent to every sta, so that they do their subscription themselves and so that the company does not have access to your (per- sonal) data. “The only thing the com- pany has done is to pay for the subscription and get no- tications to say ‘Sta A’ has gone from Green to Amber or to Red- an indication of the sta’s level of exposure to the virus. What that information does is to protect ‘Sta A’ from coming to work and expose the rest of the sta to COVID-19. “Subscribers, she said are required to input data twice daily for about ve to seven days to be able to determine if they have been exposed or contracted COVID-19.

“The severity rating is di- vided into three parts. Green is low risk of having CO- VID-19 severity level one to three. Amber is mild risk and should at this stage self-iso- late. Red is a high risk of hav- ing COVID-19 and should seek immediate medical in- tervention and isolation

