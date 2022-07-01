Business

Firm launches new agric product in Nigeria

A leading global potato product maker, Lamb Weston/Meijer (LWM) Nigeria, has launched a healthier swallow poundo potato product into the Nigerian market to boost wheat consumption levels among households in the country. Speaking at a media briefing recently in Lagos, the Managing Director of Lamb Weston/ Meijer Nigeria, Mr. Victor Nwachukwu, said that the product had offered an exciting healthy option to Nigerians desirous of light swallow options to combine with their favourite soups.

He said: “Potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, Vitamins B6 & C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus, among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind the poundo potato. “Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, distinctive on the supermarket shelves and in your cupboard by the unique orange pack, is a result of all these beneficial nutrients, designed for convenience and presenting a light meal option to consumers. Also, the deliberate choice to manufacture Lamb Weston Poundo Potato in flakes format or texture guarantees a ‘lump free’ swallow meal that is easy to make and is ready in five minutes.

“The poundo potato has also seen its versatility tested by Nigerian consumers who have used it to make many other popular meals such as mashed potatoes, hot cereal (with hot water, milk, and sugar) or in pies (with meat and/or vegetable). “We are pleased with the initial reception of the ‘orange pack of Irish Potato goodness’ and the increasing awareness among discerning Nigerian consumers about the value that LambWeston Poundo Potato brings to their everyday health and convenience needs,” he said.

 

