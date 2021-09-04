Firm launches platform for interactive personalised services for airline users

Safety Travels Limited, a top-notch travel company, has launched a website and mobile app platform for interactive personalized services for airline users. The Apps integrated with various providers includes Amadeues, a selling platform and Thomalex, an online booking tool for small and mid-sized travel agencies and supplies access to over 600 airlines across the globe. According to the Managing Director of the company, Lydia Uchenna Nwogu, the innovative platforms give the discerning passenger the opportunity to book flights from the comfort of their homes or offices, and at best value prices.

General Manager of the company, Evuetaphan Agofure Joseph said the payment platform is powered by Nigeria’s digital payment services platform, PayStack for ease and secure payments in any currency including the Naira at the official approved rates. The company’s management said its website is secured with https certificate built with the latest modern technologies and hosted on Amazon Servers aimed at giving customers the best security experience plus maximum satisfaction.

