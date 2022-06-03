Firm launches platform to solve housing deficit, empower Nigerians

Cuddle Realty has unveiled an innovative online real estate platform that is targeted at making millions of Nigerians financially independent through investment in real estate. The tech firm, at a virtual launch of the real estate platform, said it offers an exclusive opportunity to help Nigerians build sustainable wealth through real estate coownership, leveraging on technology, experience and strategic relationships.

One of the founders, John Igbinosa, said: “We are trying to create a system where with our little funds; we build Africa that sees Africans owning lands within their territory as against foreigners coming to buy these lands and Africans start paying rent to them. “No. Not when we are in existence. The Africa we want is that which demands a lot of people playing in the real estate market.

At Cuddle, we have licensed professionals. “So, we don’t just run on passion alone. We have the expertise and certificate to practice what we are passionate about…” Omowunmi Samson, a co-founder, said despite being physicallychallenged, she saw the real estate as a ground to change her narrative and others who are in her shoes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...