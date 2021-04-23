News

Firm launches Standard Operating Procedure against gender violence

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A civil society organisation involved in fighting all forms of violence against women and girls, Spotlight Initiative, has launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against gender-based violence in Lagos. The document titled; ‘Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence in Lagos State, would help in addressing the abuses in the state. While unveiling the Standard Operating Procedure, at a two-day capacity building workshop for rule of law institutions on ‘Integrated Approaches to Legal and Justice SGBV/ SRHR,’ organized by Spotlight Initiative, Dr Folashade Adegbite of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, said the document would be very useful to Lagos State and every other group or organisation working against genderbased violence in the state.

“The norm in Nigeria is that whenever we need a law or policy, we will just go to either China or Singapore to import it and domesticate it as our law. But this was not the procedure of how we arrived at this document. There were stakeholders’ meeting and we had several of them before arriving at this Standard Operating Procedure. The essence of this document is to help civil society organizations address issues of gender violence.

