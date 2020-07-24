News

Firm loses bid to halt FG’s handover of National Theatre

A firm, Topwideapceas Nigeria Limited, has lost out in its bid to halt the takeover of the National Theatre by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers Committee.

This was sequel to a ruling by Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos which dismissed the firm’s application challenging the Federal Government’s action in handing over the national monument.

The judge in a ruling on the firm’s application Friday held that it suffered procedural defects as it should have come by way of motion on notice rather than an exparte.

Justice Faji said the issues raised in the application are matters that can only be determined at the substantive level.

He consequently struck out the application and awarded a cost of N50, 000 in favour of the first and second defendants, while other defendants are to be paid N20, 000 each by the plaintiff.

The firm had approached the court to stop the CBN and the Bankers Committee from taking over the National Theatre.

In its application, it sought an interim order that all parties in the suit should maintain a status quo until the matter is fully resolved.

The firm, through its lawyer, Chijioke Okoli (SAN) had complained that the National Theatre was handed over to CBN and the Bankers Committee despite the pendency of a suit on it.

Okoli contended that if not reversed, the handover of the structure would render the eventual decision of the court in the suit nugatory.

He prayed for an order “suspending/staying the purported handover on or about July 12, 2020 by the 1st and 3rd defendant/respondents to the 5th-7thdefendant/respondents of the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos and the adjoining lands thereto, pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s motion for interlocutory injunction (by notice filed on December 31, 2019).”

