Firm moves to provide luxury homes for Nigerians

A Nigerian real estate company, The Address Homes, has expressed optimism that Nigerians can access luxury homes at affordable rates. Chairman and founder of the firm, Dr Bisi Onasanya, said the company is ready to contribute its quota in fixing housing challenges in the country. Speaking during a recent media tour of some of its completed and on-going projects, Onasanya revealed that the fundamental goal of the firm was to provide smart homes that could boast of the basic amenities that were reflective of global best property development practices. Onasanya said: “We didn’t venture into The Address Homes to make money, even though every business is set out to make money.

The real intention, for me, is to allow us to do something different from the way previous participants and players in real estate have done. “We believe there is a need to inject some integrity into the real estate business. We also believe at times that quality was a bit deficient and there is a need to do things mostly to some level of international standards, irrespective of where you are. We wanted to come into the industry and put up structures that we can call homes, not houses. “These are homes that will compete with the best that you can see outside the country, and yet without making you break the bank in terms of being able to pay or affordability. We see people trying to relocate from abroad – Canada, the United States of America (US) and Europe.

