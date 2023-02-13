Firm names president

Cargotec has appointed Casimir Lindholm as president and chief executive officer. The company said in a statement that he would assume office in 1 April 2023 when the current President and CEO, Mika Vehviläinen, would leave office. However, Vehviläinen will remain at the disposal of the board of directors as an advisor until the end of February 2024, after which he will retire. Lindholm has held CEO positions both in Eltel and Lemminkäinen and many board memberships, bringing a wealth of experience to Cargotec. Casimir Also, has been a member of company’s board of directors since 2021. He noted: “I’m honored and excited to be leading Cargotec at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history, with a strong foundation and a clear vision into its next development phase of growth as we have communicated before. With a talented team, a strong portfolio of businesses with deci

