Firm names president

Cargotec has appointed Casimir Lindholm as president and chief executive officer. The company said in a statement that he would assume office in 1 April 2023 when the current President and CEO, Mika Vehviläinen, would leave office. However, Vehviläinen will remain at the disposal of the board of directors as an advisor until the end of February 2024, after which he will retire. Lindholm has held CEO positions both in Eltel and Lemminkäinen and many board memberships, bringing a wealth of experience to Cargotec. Casimir Also, has been a member of company’s board of directors since 2021. He noted: “I’m honored and excited to be leading Cargotec at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history, with a strong foundation and a clear vision into its next development phase of growth as we have communicated before. With a talented team, a strong portfolio of businesses with deci
Related Articles
Eligible services: DisCos describe unauthorised customers as killer
The 10 approved electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country have slammed customers, who operate eligible power services without approval from them, as killers in the sector. The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED), Mr Sunday Oduntan, said this recently while speaking on the operation of his members, in […]
Sterling Bank introduces virtual cards for OneBank customers
Sterling Bank Plc has introduced virtual cards for existing and prospective One- Bank customers free of charge to enable them make easy and fast local or international payments on sites like Netflix and Apple, as well as shop on sites like Amazon, among others. Chief Digital Officer with Sterling Bank, Mr. Olayinka Oni, who disclosed […]
FRSC Lagos command hosts maiden edition of women-in-uniform
The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos State Command in partnership with #sisterART Global Visual Arts Community is set to host the maiden edition of Womenin- Uniform in commemoration of 2021 UN International Women’s Day coming up on Monday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Lagos State. This was made known by the Chairman […]
