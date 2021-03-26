Firm, NGO honour Nigerian women for leadership roles

As parts of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Nigeria, Unicaf Nigeria and the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) honoured women for their contributions to education, leadership and Nigeria’s economic development. AWLO is a non-profit organisation, which aims to enhance the leadership potential of women in Africa, in order to benefit the development of the region.

In her opening address at the AWLO webinar event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AWLO, Dr Elisha Attai, explained that in the continent’s economy, women were the most untapped reservoir of human capital, affirming that quality education is key in the wake of volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.

She said: “Quality education is important in the wake of a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world…. Currently, women are the most untapped reservoir of human capital, and quality education will shine the light on their talent.” In her submission, the Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Ms. Busola Alofe, admonished the importance of lifelong learning in the promotion of excellence in people management. Alofe explained: “Education is all about learning throughout our lives. Without quality education for all women, the huge potential of half the global population to create and grow value will remain untapped.”

