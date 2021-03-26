Business

Firm, NGO honour Nigerian women for leadership roles

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As parts of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Nigeria, Unicaf Nigeria and the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) honoured women for their contributions to education, leadership and Nigeria’s economic development. AWLO is a non-profit organisation, which aims to enhance the leadership potential of women in Africa, in order to benefit the development of the region.

In her opening address at the AWLO webinar event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AWLO, Dr Elisha Attai, explained that in the continent’s economy, women were the most untapped reservoir of human capital, affirming that quality education is key in the wake of volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.

She said: “Quality education is important in the wake of a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world…. Currently, women are the most untapped reservoir of human capital, and quality education will shine the light on their talent.” In her submission, the Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Ms. Busola Alofe, admonished the importance of lifelong learning in the promotion of excellence in people management. Alofe explained: “Education is all about learning throughout our lives. Without quality education for all women, the huge potential of half the global population to create and grow value will remain untapped.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Aig-Imoukhuede: Insurance, others should grow like banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyem

A former Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has said that the revolutionary growth recorded by the banking industry in the last two decades would have to be replicated in the insurance, asset management and Fintech industry to ensure transformation of the nation’s economy. Aig-Imoukhuede stated this while speaking at a […]
Business

COVID-19: NSE relieves experience of 1yr remote trading

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, relieved its experience of one year of remote trading following the ravaging COVID-19. The Exchange, in a statement, said it made the move to activate its business continuity plan, which saw the transition to remote trading in support of the fight against COVID-19. “Exactly 365 days later, the Exchange […]
Business

Lenovo tops as global PC shipments hit 71.4m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

China-based Lenovo continues to dominate the PC market in Q3’20 as its shipments rose to over 18 million units for the first time. According to data from research firm, Gartner, Lenovo is closely followed by HP and Dell. Global PC shipments totalled 71.4 million units in Q3’20, a 3.6 per cent increase from the third […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica