Firm offers best rates for gift card products

Nigerian e-commerce  company, Cardvest.ng , says, they are offering clients best rates in gift card and apple store gift cards.
In a post on the company’s social media page, it said, its platform is a trusted online platform, where legitimate businesses are conducted.
“We deal in amazing gift card rate in Nigeria, gift card to naira at amazing rate, Trade iTunes card in Nigeria, High cash gift card exchange,
Best rate gift card exchange,” it said.
The company was also quoted to later on deal in the exchange of bitcoin, converting of iTunes card, and card exchange.
“We have been into this business for four years, and we have not disappointed our clients,” Ebenezer Oke, the Head of Marketing, said.
“Our services are top notch, and we are a trusted brand that do not disappoint. We are spreading our offices and making our presence felt online, so we dominate the Nigerian market,” he added.

Business

Group: Stop buying transformers for DisCos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A human rights group, Africa Anti-Slavery Coalition (AASLAC), has advised Nigerians to organise themselves and resist the emerging trends where they are being compelled to be buy transformers for electricity distribution companies (DisCos). In a press statement issued in Lagos, the group lamented that Nigerians were being subjected to all manner of exploitation by DisCos […]
Business

ICT stocks gain N223bn in 2 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investors in ICT companies quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market recorded gain of about N233 billion in the last two months (June and July 2020) following positive market sentiments as coronavirus rages. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the sub-sector recorded a gain of N233 billion or 6.36 per […]
Business

Evaluating ETFs as investment option

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU i

CHRIS UGWU in this report examines the benefits of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as an alternative investment window in view of recent market downturn   A crucial part of the current problem with the capital market is its shallowness and lack of breadth. Currently, less than 30 per cent of listed equities are actively traded, […]

