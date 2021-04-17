Firm offers best rates for gift card products

Nigerian e-commerce company, Cardvest.ng , says, they are offering clients best rates in gift card and apple store gift cards.

In a post on the company’s social media page, it said, its platform is a trusted online platform, where legitimate businesses are conducted.

“We deal in amazing gift card rate in Nigeria, gift card to naira at amazing rate, Trade iTunes card in Nigeria, High cash gift card exchange,

Best rate gift card exchange,” it said.

The company was also quoted to later on deal in the exchange of bitcoin, converting of iTunes card, and card exchange.

“We have been into this business for four years, and we have not disappointed our clients,” Ebenezer Oke, the Head of Marketing, said.

“Our services are top notch, and we are a trusted brand that do not disappoint. We are spreading our offices and making our presence felt online, so we dominate the Nigerian market,” he added.

